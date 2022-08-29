AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,302 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $228.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.68 and its 200 day moving average is $216.84. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

