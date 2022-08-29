AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3 %

SNPS opened at $350.23 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.52 and a 200-day moving average of $316.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.