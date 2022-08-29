American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $95,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $261.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day moving average is $251.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

