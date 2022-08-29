Analyzing KORE Group (KORE) and Its Peers

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare KORE Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million -$24.45 million -4.09 KORE Group Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 12.09

KORE Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64% KORE Group Competitors -76.87% -0.06% -1.57%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares KORE Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

KORE Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KORE Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 KORE Group Competitors 568 2132 2351 95 2.38

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 167.33%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 138.69%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORE Group competitors beat KORE Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.