Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,543 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147,762 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 332,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 140,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 696.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 138,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 88,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

NYSE RCUS opened at $25.03 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

