Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Stock Position Reduced by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 607,486 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAC stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

