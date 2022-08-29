Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARBK. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

