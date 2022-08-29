Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 225.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 225.3%.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.23 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -213.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 140,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,086,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.