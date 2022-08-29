Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the July 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $78.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,496 shares of company stock valued at $209,361. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,778 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

