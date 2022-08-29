Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 9,171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BNCZF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Banco BPM from €3.80 ($3.88) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Banco BPM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €3.60 ($3.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco BPM from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.30 ($3.37) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.