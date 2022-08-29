Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKHPF opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

