Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the July 31st total of 553,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 867.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $112.80.
