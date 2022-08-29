Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTEGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $5.32 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $669.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

