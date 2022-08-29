Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 762,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Becle Stock Performance

Shares of BCCLF opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Becle has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Get Becle alerts:

About Becle

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.