Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 762,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.
Becle Stock Performance
Shares of BCCLF opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Becle has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
About Becle
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Becle (BCCLF)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.