BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in August

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.0 days.
BELIMO stock opened at $330.00 on Monday. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $600.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.87.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BELIMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.
