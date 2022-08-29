Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

BVS stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $600.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bioventus by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bioventus by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

