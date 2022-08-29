BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $676.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $676.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

