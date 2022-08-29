BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BST. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 166,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 74.8% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000.

NYSE BST opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

