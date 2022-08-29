Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,303,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,265,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% in the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

