Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 41.5% in August

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,145.0 days.
Brenntag Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BNTGF opened at $69.31 on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21.
Brenntag Company Profile
