Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 41.5% in August

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,145.0 days.

Brenntag Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BNTGF opened at $69.31 on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

