Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Callaway Golf by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Callaway Golf by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Callaway Golf

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

Shares of ELY opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

