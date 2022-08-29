Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,411 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in General Motors by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 341,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 121,002 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.7% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

