Cardinal Energy Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

TSE:CJ opened at C$8.74 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.23 and a 1 year high of C$9.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.70.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$228.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 1.9952038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,536,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,978,461.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $579,100.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

