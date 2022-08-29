Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $136,115.84 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Catalent Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Catalent by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,891,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

