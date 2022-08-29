CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Buys C$18,550.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,426,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,779,623.45.
Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 4,750 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,540.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 4,222 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,048.36.
- On Monday, June 6th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 2,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,576.00.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
TSE:CEU opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.89 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.53.
CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.28.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
See Also
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.