CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Buys C$18,550.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,426,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,779,623.45.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 4,750 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,540.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 4,222 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,048.36.
  • On Monday, June 6th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 2,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,576.00.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.89 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.53.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.28.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

