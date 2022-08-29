Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

TJX opened at $62.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

