Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Position Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $103.66 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.68.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

