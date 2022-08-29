China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Financial Analysis

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics -1,916.93% -33.65% -31.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Energy Recovery and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.72%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 102.23 -$81.51 million ($0.90) -3.74

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

