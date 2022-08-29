Citigroup Inc. Buys 16,517 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $80,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.70.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $476.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

