Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,462 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Sempra worth $88,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,996 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after purchasing an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

SRE stock opened at $166.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.41.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

