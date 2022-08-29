Citigroup Inc. Has $71.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Cintas worth $71,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $420.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.94 and a 200-day moving average of $394.47.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

