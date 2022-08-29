Citigroup Inc. Has $77.48 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $77,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $123.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,456 shares of company stock worth $67,309,037. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

