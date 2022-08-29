Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 276.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,415,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of PG&E worth $71,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

