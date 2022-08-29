Citigroup Inc. Sells 33,850 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of Cummins worth $85,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,793,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $222.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.47. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.