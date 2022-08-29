Citigroup Inc. Sells 92,408 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,408 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $104,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $456.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.