Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $67,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.35 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

