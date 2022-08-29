Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392,579 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 4.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $807.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

