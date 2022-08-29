Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

