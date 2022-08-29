Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Community West Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,886 shares in the company, valued at $326,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,778 shares of company stock worth $26,922. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 280,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

