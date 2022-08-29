Comparing BRC (NYSE:BRCC) & Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

BRC has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BRC alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BRC and Truett-Hurst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38 Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

BRC presently has a consensus price target of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 55.87%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

This table compares BRC and Truett-Hurst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 9.57 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Truett-Hurst $6.47 million 0.22 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A

Truett-Hurst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Truett-Hurst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC N/A -310.89% 85.93% Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BRC beats Truett-Hurst on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Truett-Hurst

(Get Rating)

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.