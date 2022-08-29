Comparing Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Paysafe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 10.46 -$8.99 million N/A N/A Paysafe $1.49 billion 0.89 -$110.95 million N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paysafe.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Paysafe 2 2 4 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sparta Commercial Services and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Paysafe has a consensus target price of $4.44, indicating a potential upside of 142.49%. Given Paysafe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -2,012.23% N/A -7,944.72% Paysafe -126.35% 0.79% 0.23%

Volatility & Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paysafe beats Sparta Commercial Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment. Further, the company provides a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

