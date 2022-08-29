Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 37,065 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,770 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 699 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Best Buy by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,549 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,724 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

