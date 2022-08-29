Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 198,744 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198,744 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

