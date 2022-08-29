Contrasting Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -10.70% -49.71% -13.75% WidePoint -15.39% 5.47% 2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and WidePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 0 0 2.00 WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kyndryl presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.11%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than WidePoint.

44.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and WidePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.13 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A WidePoint $87.34 million 0.25 $340,000.00 ($1.62) -1.52

WidePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Summary

WidePoint beats Kyndryl on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

