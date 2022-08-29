Critical Contrast: InPlay Oil (IPOOF) & Its Competitors

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare InPlay Oil to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InPlay Oil and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InPlay Oil
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|InPlay Oil Competitors
|708
|2129
|1839
|55
|2.26
InPlay Oil currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 121.63%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 21.42%. Given InPlay Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Institutional and Insider Ownership
49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares InPlay Oil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InPlay Oil
|58.06%
|65.94%
|29.99%
|InPlay Oil Competitors
|-43.05%
|-13.77%
|-4.42%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares InPlay Oil and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InPlay Oil
|$90.84 million
|$91.82 million
|2.61
|InPlay Oil Competitors
|$817.53 million
|-$622.81 million
|4.39
InPlay Oil’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InPlay Oil. InPlay Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
InPlay Oil beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.