Critical Review: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) versus ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and ATIF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 27.37 -$39.15 million N/A N/A ATIF $940,000.00 17.89 -$8.56 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ATIF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -167.39% -111.21% -85.37% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and ATIF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ATIF beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers IPO advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial information service platform that provides membership services, including market information, pre-IPO education, and IR media and matchmaking services to SMEs and financing institutions; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform. In addition, the company offers public consulting, M&A consulting, and financial consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

