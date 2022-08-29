Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,074 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cronos Group worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Price Performance
NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cronos Group Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
