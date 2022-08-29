Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,074 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cronos Group worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

