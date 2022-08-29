Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCEL opened at $6.30 on Monday. Cryo-Cell International has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $52.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 38.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

About Cryo-Cell International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

