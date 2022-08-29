Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $43.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

