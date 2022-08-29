Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $82.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

